Boman Irani acknowledges Prithviraj Sukumaran’s kindness and talent in birthday tribute

Mumbai, Oct 16 Boman Irani took to social media to wish actor Prithviraj Sukumaran on his birthday. He shared a heartfelt tribute that celebrated their friendship.

In his message, the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ actor expressed gratitude for Prithviraj’s support, kindness, and the values he upholds, calling him a “good, decent fighter and artist. Boman sent his love and appreciation for Sukumaran on his special day. Taking to Instagram, Irani shared a photo featuring him posing alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the image, the veteran actor could be seen posing with his hands placed on Prithviraj and Ibrahim’s shoulders.

For the caption, the ‘Mehta Boys’ actor wrote, “Brother @therealprithvi Here is some love and appreciation for who we consider a great guy. You mean a lot to us. Not just for your support for my Kayo… But we have to be grateful that we, in our journey, meet people who reaffirm the values of our own. Good, decent, fighters, artists, who allow us to drop our guard and love without condition. We celebrate today, to say things we cannot say everyday, but feel those thoughts anyway, every now and then. Happy birthday, and lots of love.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrated his 43rd birthday on, October 16. Marking the occasion, his spouse and film producer Supriya Menon shared a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media, accompanied by never-before-seen photos of the actor. She wrote, “Happy birthday P! Here’s to an incredible year ahead filled with the finest of cinema, adventures, and relaxation! To my eternal travel companion, I love you dearly! #P&S #happybirthday #ourfave #Daadalove.”

Ahead of his birthday, the Malayalam superstar had dropped a special surprise — the first look of his eagerly awaited film “Khalifa.” Titled The Bloodline, the teaser was released on October 13, giving audiences an exciting glimpse of what promises to be one of next year’s biggest action-packed spectacles.

Sharing his intriguing poster on social media, Prithviraj wrote, “A revenge forged by a lineage that spans generations! Next Onam… Aamir Ali will write his vengeance in gold! #KHALIFA – The Ruler.”

