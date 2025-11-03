Boman Irani Celebrates India’s Historic ICC World Cup Victory: Congrats Team India, You Made Us Proud!

Boman Irani couldn’t hold back his emotions after India’s Women’s Team created history by lifting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The actor shared a heartfelt video on Instagram — featuring the players and their families hugging each other, celebrating with pure pride and joy.

In his caption, Boman opened up about how this victory hit him differently. He wrote,

“What an extraordinary moment for Indian cricket!!! Normally, I am loud and noisy during key moments of a game. But this time, tears flowed without warning right through… To see the girls sharing the moment with ex-cricketers @jhulangoswami and watching Diana Edulji, Shantha Rangaswamy, and listening to @mithaliraj was like history culminating for all of them. Ah man, tears again…💙”

For Boman, this wasn’t just about the trophy or the celebrations it was about everything that moment stood for. Watching the team and their families hug through tears of pride, and seeing the legends who paved the way share smiles with the new champions, made it feel deeply personal. It was a reminder of how far women’s cricket has come and how moments like these bring the whole nation together in joy and pride.