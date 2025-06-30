Boman Irani Celebrates Son Kayoze Irani’s Directorial Debut ‘Sarzameen’ as First Teaser Drops

Actor Boman Irani took to social media today to share a deeply emotional note as the trailer of Sarzameen, the directorial debut of his son Kayoze Irani, was officially unveiled. Expressing his pride and joy, Boman wrote: "There’s a unique thrill in hearing your child say ‘Action.’ On July 25, #SarZameen arrives on JioCinema – my son’s first film as director and my greatest joy as a parent.”

Sarzameen marks a pivotal career milestone for Kayoze Irani as he transitions from being in front of the camera to making his first foray into feature film direction. This moment is not just a cinematic debut, but a personal triumph for the Irani family, underscoring the emotional bond between a proud father and his son stepping into a new creative chapter.