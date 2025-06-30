Boman Irani Celebrates Son Kayoze Irani’s Directorial Debut ‘Sarzameen’ as First Teaser Drops

June 30, 2025

Boman Irani Celebrates Son Kayoze Irani’s Directorial Debut ‘Sarzameen’ as First Teaser Drops

Actor Boman Irani took to social media today to share a deeply emotional note as the trailer of Sarzameen, the directorial debut of his son Kayoze Irani, was officially unveiled. Expressing his pride and joy, Boman wrote: "There’s a unique thrill in hearing your child say ‘Action.’ On July 25, #SarZameen arrives on JioCinema – my son’s first film as director and my greatest joy as a parent.”

Sarzameen marks a pivotal career milestone for Kayoze Irani as he transitions from being in front of the camera to making his first foray into feature film direction. This moment is not just a cinematic debut, but a personal triumph for the Irani family, underscoring the emotional bond between a proud father and his son stepping into a new creative chapter.

