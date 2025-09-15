Boman Irani clicked Radhika Vidyasagar’s first ever portfolio, actress says ‘she couldn’t believe it’

Mumbai, Sep 15 Actress Radhika Vidyasagar took a stroll down memory lane and recalled a chapter from her early years of her career when she came face-to-face with veteran actor Sudhir Joshi and, through him, Boman Irani.

The actress, who was just starting out when she landed her first television show Ek Dhaga Asa Sukha Cha, recalled: “We were hardly 20–23 at that time, and we used to be together the whole day. We ate together, travelled together, laughed together, it wasn’t just a show, it was an emotion. When the show ended after a year, we all cried because it felt like our own family breaking apart.”

The show featured Sudhir Joshi, who spotted Radhika and encouraged her to do a professional photoshoot.

She recalls, “Sudhir Kaka was doing I Am Not Bajirao with Boman Irani, and one day he casually said, ‘If you want to do a photoshoot, I’ll tell Boman.’ I was awestruck, Boman Irani and a photoshoot sounded so big, so filmy.”

“Coming from Pune with just a little theatre background, I couldn’t believe it.”

At that time, Boman Irani was known as a leading photographer and headed an ad agency.

“I went to his office, and he arranged everything, the makeup guy, hair stylist, studio lights. It was my first real glamorous shoot with Indian and Western looks. The pictures were bomb! They were so good that I had no words,” she said.

She also considers herself fortunate to have been shot earlier by Amalendu Chaudhary, now a celebrated cinematographer.

“Those were very natural pictures, very different from the glamorous ones Boman clicked. I feel so lucky that both these brilliant men captured me at the very beginning of my journey.”

Radhika Vidyasagar is known for her work in shows such as Udne Ki Aasha, Tuza Maza Breakup and Munjya.

