Boman Irani Delivers a Warm and Memorable Performance As Raza Saab in Tanvi the Great

Actor-director Boman Irani is back on the big screen, and he’s brought with him a sense of quiet magic. In Tanvi The Great, he plays Raza a kind-hearted music teacher who becomes young Tanvi’s confidante. With Tanvi The Great, Boman Irani reminds us once again why his presence on screen is always a gift. It’s not about grand gestures it’s about honesty, restraint, and the kind of sincerity that leaves a lasting impression.

He shines effortlessly as Raza, and there’s a calm, steady presence he brings that balances out the film’s more emotionally charged moments. As a supporting character Raza Saab adds a gentle emotional layer to Tanvi’s journey. He’s someone who listens without judgment, understands without saying much and quietly encourages her along the way.

Reviewers have called him one of the 'sweetest and softest characters' in the film. Others described him as the 'friendly music teacher who becomes Tanvi’s confidante and adds warmth to the story'—a role Boman Irani slips into so naturally, it feels like he’s always been a part of this world.