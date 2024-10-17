Boman Irani Honored at IFFSA Toronto Film Festival for Directorial Debut 'The Mehta Boys'

Actor Boman Irani’s directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, made waves internationally. After its premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, the film was set to be the opening movie at the 13th edition of the IFFSA Toronto Film Festival, the largest South Asian film festival in North America. This milestone added another feather to the cap for the celebrated actor-turned-director.

The response from audiences was nothing short of heartwarming. At the Chicago festival while The Mehta Boys received a standing ovation, which left the team overjoyed. The same love was felt once again in Toronto, where the film once again earned a standing ovation. Boman Irani was felicitated at the prestigious IFFSA Toronto Film Festival for 'The Mehta Boys'

Boman Irani took the good news to his social media to share with his fans, saying, "An unforgettable moment! Being felicitated at the prestigious @iffsatoronto Gala! Grateful beyond words for the love, support and the appreciation being shown to The Mehta Boys. A huge thank you to everyone who believed in us – this is just the beginning. The Mehta Boys stars Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwari, and Shreya Chaudhary, and is co-written by Boman Irani and Oscar-winning writer Alex Dinelaris and is produced by Irani MovieTone and Chalkboard Entertainment. The Mehta Boys is set to release on Amazon Prime Video.