Boman Irani invited as speaker at Oxford University, LSE

Mumbai, Jan 23 Actor Boman Irani, who is known for ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ and others, has been invited as the speaker at Oxford University, the London School of Economics (LSE), the British Parliament and the Indian High Commission.

The actor will head to London on January 24 with his family for four major events as a speaker. Announcing the same on social media, Boman Irani revealed that he will be taking centre stage and will be speaking at aforementioned events.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity Boman Irani said: “It’s truly humbling to represent India on such esteemed global platforms and receive this recognition. I look forward to sharing my life experiences and the wisdom gained throughout my two-decade career with other bright minds there. Taking a piece of India with me, I’m truly grateful for this opportunity.”

Boman Irani was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ which released last month. The film touches upon the subject of illegal immigration. The two have earlier worked in films like ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

