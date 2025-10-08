Boman Irani lauds FICCI Frames for creating space for creative voices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Bollywood actor Boman Irani attended the second day of the silver jubilee celebrations of FICCI Frames 2025 in Mumbai on Wednesday, where he praised the platform for encouraging new writers and storytellers in the Indian film industry.

Speaking with ANI, the veteran actor shared how events like FICCI Frames create valuable opportunities for aspiring writers to share their ideas and stories.

"See, I would say that wherever there is encouragement for writing, where someone gets an opportunity to tell their story, even if someone is ready to listen to a logline or a synopsis, it is always going to be beneficial. Because today, many writers work hard on a script for years, and there is often no one to listen to them. So, thank you FICCI for doing this," Irani told ANI.

The ongoing FICCI Frames 2025 event, which also happens to mark its 25th year, is one of the biggest conventions on media and entertainment business in India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the event on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who engaged in a light-hearted yet insightful conversation with the Chief Minister.

In his remarks, Fadnavis reflected on the Indian film industry, speaking at length about his personal experiences, the development of the film ecosystem.

He also emphasised the need to bring more films to create awareness about "digital warfare."

In response to Akshay Kumar's question about a film that inspired him, the Maharashtra CM named Anil Kapoor starrer 'Nayak: The Real Hero'.

"The film not only affected me a lot but also caused me a lot of trouble. In the film, Anil Kapoor does so many things as a CM in a single day. Today, when I got to this place, people ask me to work like Nayak. The film did the job of setting a benchmark. I also feel that films have shaped my emotions and feelings and helped me stay true to myself," Fadnavis said. The Chief Minister went on to hail the legacy of Maharashtra, stating that it is the "rightful capital of entertainment."

