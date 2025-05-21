Boman Irani Makes a Memorable debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Actor-director Boman Irani made his much-awaited debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, marking a proud moment in his remarkable journey in cinema. Dressed in a sharp black tuxedo, Boman looked confident and elegant as he walked the iconic red carpet, taking in the global spotlight with grace and humility. He shared glimpses of the moment on social media, posting photos with the caption: “You dream. You prepare. You tell stories. And one day, you find yourself waving on the red carpet at #Cannes. #TanviTheGreat brought us here—and I couldn't be prouder! ❤️”

For Boman Irani, this wasn’t just a red carpet appearance—it was a celebration of years of storytelling and deep-rooted passion for cinema. At Cannes, he represents Indian cinema with Tanvi: The Great, a film where he plays Raza Saab, a legendary music maestro. The character holds a special place in his heart, bringing together his love for layered performances and stories with emotional depth.