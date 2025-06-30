Boman Irani pens heartfelt note on son Kayoze’s directorial debut with Kajol, Prithviraj-starrer ‘Sarzameen’

Mumbai, June 30 Actor Boman Irani’s heart has swollen with pride. The actor’s son, actor Kayoze Irani is making his directorial debut with the upcoming movie ‘Sarzameen’. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Monday. Boman took to his social media today to share a deeply emotional note on the occasion of the trailer release of the film.

The actor shared a picture of his son calling the shots as he stands next to a film camera. He also shared the trailer along with the picture, and penned a heartfelt note in the caption.

He wrote, "There’s a unique thrill in hearing your child say ‘Action’. On July 25, #SarZameen arrives on Jio Hotstar – my son’s first film as director and my greatest joy as a parent (sic)”.

Sarzameen marks a pivotal career milestone for Kayoze Irani as he transitions from being in front of the camera to making his first foray into feature film direction. The moment highlights the emotional bond between a proud father and his son stepping into a new creative chapter.

Kayoze’s directorial debut comes at a relatively younger age when compared to his father. Boman made his directorial debut with ‘The Mehta Boys’. The film interestingly tells the story of a father and his son, their bond is however dramatic, marred by troubles. The film stars Boman, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhry. The film was even screened at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India, which was held in Goa last year.

As for ‘Sarzameen’, the film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The makers of the film opted for a direct-to-streaming route for the film’s release. The move comes after Ibrahim’s acting debut ‘Nadaaniyan’ turned out to be a critical and commercial disaster.

