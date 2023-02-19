Boman Irani pens note for son Kayoze as he makes his directorial debut

Actor Boman Irani's son Kayoze is all set to direct his first feature film and the proud dad took to social media to share his good wishes for his son. Taking to his Instagram handle, Boman shared some pics with Kayoze and wished the best of luck to Kayoze.

Sharing the pictures, Boman wrote, "Our son Kayo leaves today for his directorial debut for his feature film. Blessings son. Do send us photos of the first day of the shoot." Soon after Boman posted the pictures, his friends from the industry took to the comment section to share their best wishes for his son Kayoze. Meanwhile, on the work front, Boman will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'Dunki.