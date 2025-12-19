Boman Irani Revisits Dr. Asthana as Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Completes 22 Years

As Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. completes 22 years since its release, Boman Irani revisits one of the most defining roles of his career—Dr. Jagdish Chandra Asthana. Stern, disciplined, and instantly recognisable, the character became one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic screen presences. Marking the milestone, Boman took to Instagram to share a 30-second video of Dr. Asthana being an absolute mood, fondly revisiting the character and the film’s unforgettable laughter-therapy moments that continue to resonate with audiences even today.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. redefined mainstream Hindi cinema by blending humour with compassion. Its gentle yet impactful critique of the medical system—rooted in empathy and humanity—struck a chord with viewers across generations. On the work front, Boman Irani will next be seen in The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and slated for release on January 9. In the film, he steps into a distinctive new space as a paranormal investigator, marking yet another intriguing chapter in his ever-evolving body of work.