Boman Irani Wins SAFA Award For his Directorial Debut The Mehta Boys; Actor Pens Heartfelt Note

Actor and director Boman Irani has added another feather to his cap, receiving the prestigious SAFA (South Asian Film Association) award for his directorial debut, ‘The Mehta Boys.’ The award recognizes Irani's exceptional talent and contribution to the world of cinema. In the presence of his family and co-stars, Boman Irani accepted the prestigious award with pure joy.

Taking to social media to express his excitement, he shared, "Winning at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival for The Mehta Boys feels like a dream come true! 🏆✨ Having my family and cast by my side made it all the more special. To everyone who poured their heart and soul into this film but couldn’t be here tonight—this win is for you! Your dedication and passion made this possible, and I am deeply grateful. Here’s to the entire team! 🙏❤️"

‘The Mehta Boys’ has garnered widespread critical acclaim and audience appreciation since its premier at CSAFF. The film, a heartwarming family drama, showcases Boman Irani's ability to not only act but also direct with finesse. The SAFA award is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and the impact his film has made.‘The Mehta Boys’ is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video and stars Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in key roles.