Boman Irani's directorial 'The Mehta Boys' to open at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Boman Irani, who is all set to make his directorial debut with 'The Mehta Boys', his film will be premiered at the prestigious 15th Chicago South Asian Film Festival (CSAFF).

The Mehta Boys is based on a father and son at odds with each other, who find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The film follows their tumultuous journey and offers a nuanced exploration of the complexities often inherent in a father-son relationship.

Written by Boman Irani and Alex Dinelaris, the movie features a cast including Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup. Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP production, produced by Boman Irani, Danesh Irani, Vikesh Bhutani, and Shujaat Saudagar.

The makers on Monday made the announcement and shared a new poster.

Sharing the post, they wrote, "boys played well, indeed. The Mehta Boys premieres as the Opening Film of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival!"

The poster features both the actors standing inside an airport. Boman can be seen lifting his hand for a handshake with Avinash's character.

The screening on September 20 will be followed by an engaging conversation featuring the actor, writer, director and producer, Boman Irani, along with writer Alexander Dinelaris Jr, actors Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, as well as producer Danesh Irani and executive producer Ankita Batra. The next day, on September 21, Boman Irani and Alexander Dinelaris Jr will conduct a master class on the writing process of The Mehta Boys.

