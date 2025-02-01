Boman Irani’s ‘The Mehta Boys’ premieres at Regal Cinema amidst a standing ovation

Mumbai, Feb 1 Boman Irani has made his directorial debut with the family entertainer "The Mehta Boys". The show premiered at Mumbai’s iconic Regal Cinema in Colaba as part of the Kalaghoda Festival on 31st January 2025. The project received thunderous applause, culminating in a standing ovation, leaving Boman Irani overwhelmed.

The Regal Cinema holds a special place in Boman Irani's heart as it is where his love for cinema took root. For the unversed, the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor visited the theatre countless times to watch all the classics.

The 'Jolly LLB' actor also took a moment to honor a special figure from his childhood, Aslam, who has been projecting films at Regal Cinema for 53 years.

Looking back at his childhood memories, Boman Irani said, “I remember watching The Sound of Music, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Von Ryan's Express, Oh God, Agony and Ecstasy, and Kramer vs. Kramer among others multiple times. I've sat in every single seat that you all have occupied today. Today, I get to see The Mehta Boys on this very screen, in this very theatre, with all of you who are showing so much love. It makes me incredibly emotional to see my family here. Today is a special day in my life—I feel like I've come to my graduation. It’s like a childhood dream come true.”

Prior to this, the trailer of "The Mehta Boys" received a lot of praise from industry stalwarts such as Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh. Additionally, the film also created a lot of buzz on the international stage with its premiere at the Indian Film Festival (IFFI) in Berlin, Germany.

Helmed by Boman Irani, "The Mehta Boys" stars him, in addition to Avinash Tiwary, Shreya Chaudhry, and Puja Sarup in pivotal roles. The show is slated to premiere on 7th February 2025 on Amazon Prime Video.

