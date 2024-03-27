Boman, Rasika, Rajshri inaugurate Cinevesture International Film Fest

Chandigarh, March 27 Actors Boman Irani, Rasika Dugal and Rajshri Deshpande have kicked off the Cinevesture International Film Festival 2024 (CIFF), with the screening of the Cannes award-winning French film, 'The Taste of Things,' starring Juliette Binoche.

The festival which will run from March 27th to 31st, will showcase a diverse selection of films for audiences to enjoy.

Speaking about the festival, Boman said: “It’s a happy occasion, a celebration. It’s important for generations to come. You may wonder what I am doing here. I am making a debut. I debut everything very late in life. I became an actor at the age of 44. I made my first film at the age of 64.”

“And here I am a guest of honour. And one must enjoy like a little child, because the little child in me loves what happens behind me. It doesn’t matter when you start, as long as the start is beautiful,” he added.

Rasika, known for her work in ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Delhi Crime’ shared: “The first time I watched a movie in theatre it was in Chandigarh when I was a child. My nana nani used to live here and I used to come for summer holidays.”

“So it’s very fascinating for me to be back here for a film festival. I am very excited that the opening film has Juliette Binoche she has been a huge inspiration for me,” she added.

Rajshri commented: “I am so honoured to be part of this festival. Coming from a small town, we didn’t have any experience of cinema. I always felt my childhood was gone and I’ve not been able to learn anything and wished I had a little more exposure growing up.”

“I think people in Chandigarh are fortunate to have such a festival happening and get exposure to world cinema. it is very important for this generation to watch good cinema,” she added.

Nina Lath, Founder & CEO of Cinevesture says, “It’s been wonderful and we are deeply thankful for all the support we have received for our first edition.”

CIFF Director, V S Kundu added, “The response has been great. Our focus is quality content and we wish to continue doing that with every coming edition.”

The festival will showcase 25 award-winning international features in the world cinema section, 16 indie gems in the ‘India Unveiled’, 30 shorts in ‘Brief Encounters’, a curated section of children’s films and timeless Classics.

Bina Paul, Artistic Director shared: “We have lined up an array of films from across the world and India which will give a glimpse into the world of meaningful cinema.”

The festival will host 20 masterclasses and panel discussions featuring an impressive lineup of sessions with film personalities such as Karan Johar, Tahira Kashyap, Abhay Deol, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Roshan Mathew, Kohrra star Suvinder Vicky, Boman Irani, Rasika Dugal, Rajshri Deshpande, Randeep Jha, Shekhar Kapur, Sudhir Mishra, Saugata Mukherjee, and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor