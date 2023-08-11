'Bombay Begums’ actor Ivanka Das gets candid about her role in ‘Ghoomer’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 : Actor Ivanka Das is all set to be seen sharing screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher in R Balki's film ‘Ghoomer’.

The ‘Bombay Begums’ actor spoke about her working experience and how she prepared for her role.

Ivanka shared, "I'm playing sister to Abhishek's character. I would like to say that it's an interesting role. She's innocent and kind-hearted. I'm very impulsive and emotional in real life. So to control that and play a very different and contrasting character was something that intrigued me to challenge myself. I tried to get into the skin and every detail of my character Rasika. I worked on the nuances of the character through my director's perspective and added my inputs."

Sharing about the challenges she faced while playing it with perfection, she shared, "There were no challenges as such. But yes, working with such a big actor was quite Intimidating for me because I wanted to give my best. I would like to give my best because this is where I can show my talent and potential. And working with one of the finest directors really brings that responsibility on your shoulders to bring out the best."

Describing her working experience with Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher she mentioned, "Let me tell you one thing, I personally feel that Abhishek sir is very intelligent. He can talk on almost all topics and has so much depth in him. He's very intellectual and at the same time funny and soft-hearted. He has guided me a lot throughout the scenes. Initially, I used to be a bit nervous because he's a star but he never made me feel that way. Talking about Sayami, she is very dedicated and calm. She's extremely talented and has done extremely well."

Recalling a memorable incident from the shoot, she shared, "On my last day of shoot after pack up, I was the first person from the production for whom they kept a small farewell. Personally, I connected so well with everyone in the team. At last, when I hugged Abhishek sir, I started crying. He's so generous and I felt very positive. While shooting one scene with Abhishek sir, I was doing something as per my way but then he made me understand the technicality and guided me. I learned how to be considerate about your co-actors from him."

Talking about her experience working with the director, she said, "R Balki sir motivated me and helped me mentally to bring up courage and give my all to this film. He completely understood the journey I went through and was extremely considerate. He's very talented and sees characters from all dimensions. He's genuine, humble and like a father figure to all. He's also a good teacher and understands things from the actor's perspective as well. It’s my destiny that I got to work with him. I will always cherish this entire journey of working in this film."

