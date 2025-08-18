Bombay Fables Unveils Ambitious Slate of Five Major Projects, Collaborates with Top Filmmakers

Bombay Fables, the brainchild of former journalist-turned-director Sejal Shah and National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia, has cemented its place in the world of unconventional storytelling. With a track record of six critically and commercially successful projects, the production house has proven time and again its commitment to producing groundbreaking content.

The impressive portfolio includes the Netflix series Saare Jahaan Se Accha—written and showrun by Bhavesh—alongside Serious Men, also penned by Bhavesh, which earned an International Emmy nomination. The diverse slate also boasts the stylized comedy Decoupled (Netflix), the award-winning Delhi Crime Season 2 (Netflix), the record-breaking thriller Asur 2 (JioCinema), and the highly praised Costao on Zee5, a project directed by Sejal and written by Bhavesh. This body of work has resonated with audiences and critics alike, showcasing Bombay Fables' ability to tackle various genres with unique perspectives.

Building on this success, Sejal and Bhavesh are now focusing on an ambitious slate of five major projects. Collaborating with some of the most renowned filmmakers in the industry, including Vishal Furia, Rajesh Mapuskar, Shwetabh Varma, Ashish Aryan, and Sejal Shah herself, the duo aims to bring an exciting mix of genres to the screen, from action and thrillers to comedy and drama.

The upcoming projects under the Bombay Fables banner are:

Japani – An action-comedy directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, written by Simaab Hashmi and Saurabh Jain. Untitled Comedy Thriller – A fresh, exciting comedy thriller by Vishal Furia. Mister One by Two – A social comedy directed and written by Ashish Aryan and Kunal Kushwah. Untitled Rescue Mission Drama – Based on a true story, this gripping drama is directed by Shwetabh Varma and written by Nikhil Nair. Untitled Thriller – A psychological thriller to be directed by Sejal Shah, written by Nikhil Nair.

The diverse genres across these projects—spanning social comedy, thriller, romance, action, and drama—reflect the creative versatility and vision of Bombay Fables. Sejal Shah spoke about the exciting variety of content the production house is working on: "We love working with creators who bring discomfort and clarity in equal measure. As a director, I know how important it is to feel protected creatively, and as a producer, that’s the space we try to create for others. We’re excited about this slate and aim to bring audiences a wide variety of content that truly stands out."