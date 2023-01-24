Bombay HC extends interim protection to Rakhi Sawant till Feb 1

Bombay High Court extended the interim protection from arrest granted to actor Rakhi Sawant till February 1 in connection with a case lodged against her by a model for allegedly circulating and displaying her obscene and objectionable video.

Sawant had moved the HC on Monday, seeking pre-arrest bail in the case. A single bench of Justice M S Karnik had directed the police not to take any coercive action against the actor till the next hearing.

On Tuesday, the lawyer representing the model sought time to file an intervention plea. The court granted her time and adjourned the matter till next Wednesday. It also directed the police not to take any action against Sawant until then.

Sawant's lawyer on Monday told the court that she had been cooperating with the police since an FIR was registered against her in November 2022.