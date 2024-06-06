Bombay HC stays Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah' two days before release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : The much-anticipated release of Annu Kapoor's 'Hamare Baarah' is facing a major setback as the Bombay High Court imposed a stay on its release just two days before its release till June 14. The film was slated for release on June 7.

This decision has left the makers of the film in a state of deep devastation, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the much-awaited premiere.

'Hamare Baarah' has been a topic of widespread discussion due to its bold narrative on overpopulation, a theme rarely explored in Indian cinema.

Starring Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, and Paritosh Tripathi, the movie's bold narrative and thought-provoking themes have captured the public's imagination.

In light of the impending release, the film's director and producers met with Maharashtra CM Shri Eknath Shinde, expressing gratitude for the safety and police protection provided during the release week.

However, the joy of anticipation has been overshadowed by the recent legal development.

The producers, Birender Bhagat and Ravi S Gupta have voiced serious concerns about the imposition of the stay despite the film having received a censor certificate.

Bhagat lamented, "Our film has received a certificate from the censor board. It is set to release on this Friday. We have invested crores of our hard-earned money in making the film, risked our entire life's savings, and made this film with great difficulty. We are shocked and disappointed since a stay has been imposed on our film without even watching it."

This legal obstacle comes in the wake of a petition filed by specific religious community activists at the Mumbai High Court against the release of the film.

Jointly produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal and Sheo Balak Singh and Directed by Kamal Chandra, 'Hamare Baarah' boasts a screenplay penned by Rajan Agarwal.

