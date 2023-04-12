Bombay High Court quashes 2019 criminal proceeding case against Salman Khan

In a major relief to superstar Salman Khan the Bombay High Court has quashed all the criminal proceedings against the actor in a complaint of intimidation filed by a journalist and said that the judicial proceedings need not be the means of all needless harassment merely because the accused is a celebrity. As per a E-Times report, judicial Bharati Dangre allowed applications filed by Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh on March 30 and quashed the proceedings and process issued to them by a lower court. For the unversed, a complaint of intimidation was filed by a journalist in 2019.

In the detailed order that became available on Tuesday, the HC noted that the magistrate's court had failed to follow the procedural mandate before issuing the summons.

The detailed order stated, “the judicial process need not be means for needless harassment merely because the accused is a well-known celebrity and without adhering to the procedure of law, he shall not be subjected to unnecessary oppression at the hands of a complainant, who set in the machinery into motion to satisfy his vendetta and assumed that he was insulted by the cine star.” Ashok Pandey, in 2019, had filed a complaint with the DN Nagar police station alleging that Khan had snatched away his mobile phone while cycling on the streets of Mumbai when media persons had started clicking his photos. The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened him. The magistrate had sought a report from the DN Nagar police station where the complaint was filed. Based on the “positive police report” and other material, the Magistrate found there was sufficient ground to proceed against Khan and Shaikh. On the work front, Salman is all geared up for the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. RRR actor Ram Charan will make a special appearance in the film song Yentamma. It is a Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan.