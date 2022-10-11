Bombay High Court reserves order on actor Salman Khan’s plea against neighbour Ketan Kakkad

The Bombay High Court has reserved its order on the plea of actor Salman Khan against his neighbour Ketan Kakkad who allegedly has been defaming him. The bench of Justice CV Bhadang heard Khan and Kakkads lawyers apart from lawyers representing the social media sites. Khan had approached the Bombay High Court against the lower courts order that had refused to grant him any relief in his ongoing feud with his neighbour.

Khan had filed a defamation suit against Kakkad for uploading videos on social media about some alleged activities of the actor at his Panvel farmhouse. The actor had sought the courts direction to Kakkad to remove the defamatory videos against him and to also stop making such comments in future. However, after the sessions court rejected Khans contention, the actor approached the high court. In the high court, Khan's plea sought that, pending the hearing and final disposal of the suit, the court should pass an order and direction against Kakkad and others, restraining them from posting or circulating any defamatory content against him. Khan's contention was that the defamatory content is absolutely provocative, unsubstantiated, false and malicious in nature as it was meant to defame, malign and disrepute him.