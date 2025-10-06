Boney Kapoor gets emotional as he kisses daughter Anshula Kapoor’s hand during Gor Dhana ceremony

Mumbai, Oct 6 Producer Boney Kapoor turned emotional at daughter Anshula Kapoor’s Ghor Dhana ceremony as he lovingly kissed her hand.

The heartwarming gesture reflected his pride and affection as Anshula embarked on a new chapter in her life. On Monday, the proud father took to his Instagram handle and posted photos featuring him and his daughter from her Gor Dhana ceremony. In one of the monochrome shots, Boney is seen lovingly kissing Anshula’s hand. The next photo features the producer sharing a warm hug with his daughter. Another sweet moment captured Boney Kapoor showering blessings on Anshula and Rohan Thakkar.

Some of the clicks shows Anshula Kapoor smiling while posing alongside her father and siblings, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

Sharing these candid pictures, he wrote, “My darling daughter blessed to have you in our lives.” Boney Kapoor had previously written, “My precious daughter found a precious son in law for me love you my bachha all my blessings and happiness to you both forever.”

On October 2, the Kapoor family gathered for a joyous occasion as Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar celebrated their Ghor Dhana ceremony. The intimate event, held in Mumbai, marked the couple’s engagement after years of togetherness. The celebration was attended by close family and friends, including Arjun Kapoor’s cousins — Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor among others who joined in to bless the happy couple.

On October 5, Anshula Kapoor penned a heartfelt note where she described her Ghor Dhana ceremony as “a fairy tale come true.” She dedicated the note to her late mother, Mona Kapoor, expressing that her engagement turned out to be everything she had ever dreamed of.

An excerpt from her caption read, “Dear Ma, You were right - fairytales can be real...The Gordhana was everything Ro and I dreamt of - pieces of us, and pieces of you, woven into every detail. From the rajnigandha you loved, to the wall of family photos, the old rom-coms we used to watch together, the hand written letters Ro has written to me over the years, and all our favourite nostalgic sweet treats.. it felt like we were walking through our own memory lane. (sic)”

