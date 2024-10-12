Boney Kapoor, Khushi inaugurate Sridevi Chowk in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor inaugurated a chowk in Mumbai on Saturday as a tribute to late actor Sridevi.

The event was attended by political leaders and members from the industry. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also attended the launch.

Boney Kapoor and Shabana Azmi were seen posing for the paps.

Actors Anupam Kher and Poonam Dhillon also graced the launch with their presence.

Sridevi was born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963. She's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among others. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi was seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. It is a coming-of-age musical film, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton and takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explored friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

