Boney Kapoor likens his and Sridevi's pairing to the iconic couple, Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti

Mumbai, Jan 25 Boney Kapoor has been recently treating his InstaFam with some lovely throwback photos of his time with his late wife Sridevi. Adding one more to the list, the producer took to his official IG and dropped another mesmerizing picture with the diva from the days gone by.

While Srivedi looked stunning as always in a red sleeveless gown, Boney Kapoor was all handsome in a black pantsuit with a matching tie. He compared himself and Sridevi with the iconic Hollywood couple Sophia Loren and Carlo Ponti. "In Italy it was Carlo Ponti & Sophia Loren India had Sridevi & Boney Kapoor", he wrote as the caption.

Reacting to the throwback post, one of the netizens wrote, "Very nice & glorious Moment my Sir.Take-Care of yourself because you are real legendary divine personality of Bollywood dil se seriously with real emotion.Humm."

Another Insta user shared, "Very buetyfull jodi"

The third comment read, "Beautiful Sri mam Beautiful pic"

Prior to this, Boney Kapoor shared another throwback picture featuring Sridevi from the first day of shooting of their 1993 film "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja". The producer took to his Instagram stories and posted a monochrome picture of himself standing next to Sridevi. The image shows the two sharing a laugh together. While the late actress is dressed in a costume, Boney Kapoor poses in a white shirt and pants. He captioned the post: "First day of shooting Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja".

For the unversed, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi got married on 2nd June 1996 in a simple temple ceremony. The couple was blessed with two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor. The producer earlier has had two kids, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor from his first wife Mona Kapoor.

Meanwhile, everyone was left shocked after Sridevi was found dead in her guest room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai on 24th February 2018.

