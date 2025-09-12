Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi, shares an unseen photo

Mumbai Sep 12 IANS Film Producer Boney Kapoor recently shared a picture of his late wife and Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

The picture of the late superstar seems to be from her late 20s age group. Boney Kapoor, on the 3rd of September, had shared a photo of himself and Sridevi on their trip to Tirupati.

Taking a trip down memory lane, he shared the photo on his social media account wherein he, along with Sridevi, was seen sitting on the steps of the temple of Tirupati. Sridevi looked gorgeous in a pink silk saree, and Boney was seen wearing a traditional dhoti. Boney, sharing the picture, wrote, “From one of our many trips to Tirupati BALAJI.” Sridevi passed away in February 2018 after a tragic accident in Dubai. The news of her sudden demise shook the entire nation, and fans in lakhs took to the streets to join Sridevi's funeral procession. For the uninitiated, Sridevi passed away just a few months before elder daughter and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the industry.

