Boney Kapoor pays a heartfelt tribute to late mom on Mother's Day

Mumbai, May 11 On the occasion of Mother's Day, filmmaker Boney Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Nirmal Kapoor by sharing precious memories from his childhood.

Taking to social media, he posted a nostalgic childhood photo along with a photo from the ash immersion ceremony offering a glimpse into the solemn rituals performed for his late mother. For the caption, Boney wrote, “Maa You were my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye #MothersDay #happymothersday.” In the first childhood photo, young Boney is seen sitting beside his mother during a traditional puja ceremony, capturing a moment of warmth and devotion.

Nirmal Kapoor, the matriarch of the Kapoor family, passed away on May 2 at the age of 90 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Her final rites took place on May 3 at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, with several prominent celebrities, including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Farhan Akhtar, in attendance.

After his mother's death, Boney issued a statement on Instagram. It read, “Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories.”

Nirmal Kapoor was the mother of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor Marwah, and the grandmother to a new generation of stars, including Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

Boney Kapoor’s children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, also paid heartfelt tributes to their grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor, sharing touching notes in her memory. Their messages reflected deep love, gratitude, and the special bond they shared with her.

In his heartfelt note, Arjun mentioned, “I grew up around all my 4 grand parents for that I will be eternally grateful always I bid goodbye to Dadi last Friday at the hospital, it felt like a part of my childhood & my life went away with her… thru all the ups & downs life gives us, somehow our grandparents give us only love & reasons to smile…”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor