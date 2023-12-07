Boney Kapoor reviews Khushi Kapoor's 'The Archies', says, it took him back to his "school days"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : Film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor has made her acting debut with 'The Archies'. Indeed, it is a proud moment for a father and Kapoor has praised the movie and said that it has taken him to his "school days".

He took to his Instagram handle and wrote while appreciating the work of Zoya Akhtar.

The ace producer mentioned, "Took me back to my school days when Archie's comics were every youngster's favorite past time, the world created by Zoya takes you back to the past, every actor is perfectly cast, the songs are absolutely in tune with Archie's world, the entire crew needs to be complimented, @netflix_in team included for their marketing & choosing to do this project & giving it all. Throughly enjoyed the film, will watch the film again and again just like the one issue of comic I read multiple times till the new issue was out."

Recently, Khushi graced the screening of her debut film 'The Archies' in a golden gown that was worn by her mother and late actor Sridevi back in 2013. Remembering her mother on this special day, Khushi chose to pay tribute to Sridevi in the iconic ensemble.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday night gave a shout-out to her sister Khushi Kapoor for her debut film 'The Archies'. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "The sunshine of my life and now sunshine in cinema. You are magical."

In the picture, the 'Bawaal' actor could be seen hugging her sister inside a restaurant.

On Tuesday, Janhvi attended the grand premiere of her sister Khushi's debut film 'The Archies' in Mumbai. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

