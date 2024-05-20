Boney Kapoor, Sajid Khan, Vishal Dadlani cast vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Ace producer Boney Kapoor and actor Khushi Kapoor arrived at a polling station in Mumbai to cast their votes for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Director Sajid Khan and singer and songwriter Vishal Dadlani also arrived at their respective designated booths to cast their votes.

After casting his vote, Vishal Dadlani said, "Mumbai is the financial capital of the country. It is the responsibility of Mumbaikars to come out and show the path to the rest of the country. This is our chance to vote for the people who have worked for you. I request everyone to come out and cast their votes..."

TV personalities and siblings Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman showed the indelible ink mark on their fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.

After casting his vote, Rajiv Lakshman spoke to ANI. "People say voting is our right. I say voting is our responsibility and privilege...vote is our voice...If we don't vote, how can we be patriots?"

"I think voting is our superpower. India is the world's largest democracy. Biggest elections are held in this country. So, in a way, our voters are the most powerful people in the world. It is good to use this superpower...," Raghu Ram added.

Voting began on Monday at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. Over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls to elect 49 MPs in the fifth phase of polls.

