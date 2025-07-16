Boney Kapoor shares old picture from his first shoot as independent producer

Mumbai, July 16 Filmmaker Boney Kapoor shared a throwback picture from the very first day of shooting as an independent producer for Hum Paanch, starring Anil Kapoor.

The father of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram, where he shared a monochromatic picture featuring him and his star-brother Anil Kapoor from their younger days. It also has director Bapu sitting next to the two brothers.

Boney wrote as the caption: “1980 3rd January first day shoot at Melkote village ( Mandya district Karnataka ) of my first film as a independent producer ‘Hum Paanch’ Anil me & Bapu.”

“Hum Paanch”, an action film, is directed by Bapu. The film features an all-star cast including Sanjeev Kumar, Shabana Azmi, Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Amrish Puri. The film was a surprise and big hit at the box office and 7th Highest grossing Hindi Film at the domestic box office of the year 1980.

This film is a remake of 1978 Kannada film Paduvaaralli Pandavaru, directed by Puttanna Kanagal which was also remade by Bapu earlier in Telugu as Mana Voori Pandavulu.

Boney started his career working with legends like Shakti Samanta and gained fame with the sci-fi cult classic Mr India, directed by Shekhar Kapur. He launched several stars through films like Hum Paanch, Woh Saat Din, Prem, and Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe.

His big productions include Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Judaai, and Pukar, which won national recognition. Later successes included the comedy hit No Entry and Salman Khan's blockbuster Wanted. Boney made his acting debut in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Talking about Anil, he will next be seen in “War 2”, an action thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. A sequel to War and the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Kiara Advani.

