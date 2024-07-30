Boney Kapoor's Heartfelt Tribute to the Late Satish Kaushik: "He Was Like Family to Me"

In a moving and heartfelt tribute at a recent event, Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor commemorated the late actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The producer’s words painted a vivid picture of the deep bond and enduring friendship he shared with Kaushik, reflecting on their journey together in the film industry.

"Satish Kaushik was like family to me. He started his film career with us. I remember back then it was a small role and a one day shoot for Woh Saat Din” Boney Kapoor reminisced. His memories of the late Kaushik extended to their collaboration on the iconic film Mr. India, where Satish’s talents as a chief assistant left a lasting impression on both him and writer Javed Akhtar. This admiration led to Kaushik directing Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

Reflecting on their shared history, Boney Kapoor shared, "He's done 4 films with me, the 5th was supposed to go on floors but he left all of us. Satish had a warmth that very few people had. Qualities that very few people had. A true down-to-earth person. And he got along so well with the family that he would come home and meet my father. And this tradition continued till he lived. So it feels like I have lost an organ of my body."

Boney Kapoor's tribute went beyond professional accolades, emphasizing Satish Kaushik's multifaceted talents and his vibrant personality. "Besides the relationship we had, he was a very talented man. He could write, he could act, he could sing. He could do everything. He would set the mood for every party. This was his wonderful quality that whatever the situation was, he knew how to make everyone happy. So we miss him, we will always miss him. He was a wonderful guy, a fantastic character. A really great human being, a fantastic father to his daughter. He was a family man. And I'm sure whoever has interacted with him will remember him for as long as they live. That was Satish Kaushik."

Boney Kapoor's heartfelt words resonated deeply with everyone present, emphasizing the profound impact Satish Kaushik had on those who knew him and the lives he touched with his warmth, talent, and generosity.