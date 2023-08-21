Bonny Kapoor cheers Karan Hariharan for his debut movie ‘Pyaar Hai To Hai’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : As actor Karan Hariharan, son of renowned singer Hariharan is all set to come up with his debut movie ‘Pyaar Hai To Hai,’ Bonny Kapoor wished him luck by penning a heartfelt post.

Taking to Twitter, Bonny wrote, “My best wishes to the talented #KaranHariharan, son of the signing sensation @SingerHariharan, who is making his acting debut in #PyaarHaiTohHai releasing in cinemas on 28th September 2023.”

https://twitter.com/boneykapoor/status/1692449992181747899?s=46&t=RpPIEKIpCTHPpU-bQj2oUA

Earlier Karan took to Instagram to drop the teaser of the romantic film ‘Pyaar Hai To Hai.’

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwFKklaM_zc/

The teaser video of the movie showcased the on-screen chemistry of Karan and Paanie against the picturesque backdrop of Uttarakhand.

Talking about his excitement about the movie, Karan shared, "This is my first major role in a film, and I feel blessed to be a part of it. Describing the character of 'Armaan' in this film is a challenge for me, as it holds multiple meanings. It's everything and much more."

Paanie Kashyap shared, "This film is a perfect launch pad for me. It's a lovely love story. In Pyaar Hai To Hai, I have portrayed the character of Nimmo and have put in a lot of effort to get into her shoes."

Paanie Kashyap's gained recognition for her role in the popular drama ‘Ashadh Ka Ek Din.’ Her portrayal of Ruby in the short film ‘Dwand,’ directed by Sanjeev Kumar, left a lasting impact.

‘Pyaar Hai To Hai’ is produced by Shreetara Cine Vision Private Limited and directed by Pradeep R. K. Chaudhary. It is a collaboration between producers Sanjeev Kumar (Madaari & Daasdev) and Randhir Kumar.

Along with the lead actors, Karan Hariharan and Paanie Kashyap, the film also stars Abhishek Duhan, Veen Harsh, and Rohit Chaudhary. Arun Tyagi and Sunita Radia coproduced the film, which was released by Jaiviratra Entertainment Ltd. The film will be released in theatres on September 28th.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor