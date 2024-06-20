Books as makeshift blocks, chairs for seated postures - Geetanjali Mishra on her yoga props

Mumbai, June 20 Actress Geetanjali Mishra has shared the various props she uses while doing yoga at home, from arranging books to create makeshift yoga blocks to repurposing a dining chair for seated exercises.

On the eve of International Day of Yoga, Geetanjali, who plays Rajesh in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', said, "Yoga goes beyond just physical postures; it involves achieving a harmonious balance to perfect them. It's a journey towards a stronger and healthier self.

"I use various DIY (do-it-yourself) props to maintain balance during my yoga poses. For example, I arrange books to create makeshift yoga blocks of the required height for stability and support."

She added: "Occasionally, I repurpose a dining chair to support standing and seated yoga exercises. Additionally, I've repainted old bicycle tyres which I use as hula hoops for stability, balance training, and support during standing and balancing poses. Yoga is not only about flexibility, but also about delving into the mind and body."

Geetanjali is also known for her work in shows like 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Prithvi Vallabh', 'Naagin 3', and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum', among others.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs on &TV.

