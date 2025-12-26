"Border 2 is a tribute, not just a film," says Ahan Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 : Actor Ahaan Shetty is gearing up for the release of his most-awaited film 'Border 2', which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.

As the release date is around the corner, Ahaan reflected on his experience working in Border 2. He also opened up about how working under director Anurag Singh reshaped not only his performance but his understanding of the discipline, responsibility and mindset required to portray a soldier on screen.

"Anurag Singh understands that authenticity cannot be manufactured; it has to be earned, and he made it clear Border 2 would be forged with military precision, not typical action conventions," he said.

For Ahan, this meant moving far beyond executing high-octane sequences or dramatic moments.

"He constantly pushed me to inhabit a mindset rather than just execute sequences," Ahan explains. "I had to understand what my character was carrying into every moment,the weight of his training, the responsibility to his team, and the knowledge that every decision has life-or-death consequences," Ahaan added.

According to him, Anurag Singh fostered an environment where the cast and crew were constantly reminded of the responsibility that comes with telling such a story.

"We weren't just making an action film, we were creating a tribute to service, where every frame honoured the real heroes who wear the uniform," Ahaan shared, calling this perspective "the greatest gift" the director gave the team.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series & J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. The movie is scheduled to be released on January 23rd 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor