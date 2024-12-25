'Border 2' officially starts filming

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : Fans of the 1997 blockbuster 'Border' have a reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated sequel, 'Border 2', has officially begun filming.

Earlier this year, Sunny Deol confirmed his return to the iconic role he portrayed in the original, and now, the cameras are rolling for the much-awaited continuation of the patriotic war saga.

In a recent announcement shared by the film's makers, a picture from the film's sets was posted, featuring a clapboard that signals the start of production.

The post reads, "The cameras are rolling for Border 2! With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial, powered by cinematic legends Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before. Mark your calendars: #Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!"

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.

The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

A special moment in the sequel's development is the casting of Ahan Shetty, who steps into his father Suniel Shetty's shoes.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ahan shared his emotional connection to the Border franchise. "Border is more than a filmit's a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true," Ahan wrote.

Reflecting on his deep connection with the film, he added, "Ironic how life worksmy journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta's legendary stories, holding JP uncle's hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces."

He went on to express his gratitude to the filmmakers, saying, "Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour. JP uncle, thank you for continuing to hold my hand, I hope to make you very very proud."

The passing of the baton from father to son has been beautifully captured in a montage video shared by the makers, which showcases iconic images from the original 'Border', alongside Ahan's emotional voiceover.

Apart from Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol, the film will also feature Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in significant roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, with Anurag Singh taking the reins as the director.

'Border 2' promises to offer a blend of high-octane action, gripping drama, and an unwavering sense of patriotism.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the sequel's release, scheduled for January 23, 2026.

