'Border 2' song launch: Suniel Shetty roots for son Ahan, poses with him

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Carrying forward his father's legacy, Ahan Shetty, son of actor Suniel Shetty, plays a key role in 'Border 2'.

Suniel, who essayed a leading role in the original Border, can't help but beam with pride at seeing his son associated with such an important film.

On Monday, he stepped out in the city to attend the song launch of 'Jaate Hue Lamhon'. Interestingly, it's a recreation of the hit song 'To Chalun' from Border.

At the event, he not only rooted for Ahan and the entire Border 2 team but also posed for a special photo session with Ahan for the paps.

Check out the pictures here.

Ahead of the event, Ahan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with dad Suniel Shetty.

"This one is special (red heart emoji). Jaate Hue Lamhon - audio out now," he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTaIQ1dCldR/?hl=en&img_index=2

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series along with JP Dutta's JP Films.

The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, will open in theatres from January 23 onwards.

Recently, at an event in Jaisalmer, Sunny Deol remembered his father Dharmendra's war film 'Haqeeqat', saying that it had a "strong impact" on him as a child, which motivated him to make 'Border'.

"I did 'Border' because when I watched my father's (Dharmendra) film 'Haqeeqat', I loved it deeply. I was a child then. So, when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie. I spoke to J P Dutta, and we decided to make a film on the Longewala subject, which is extremely close to our hearts and lives in the hearts of all of you," said Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol reflected on the film Border's impact on youth, saying he never imagined it would inspire young people to join the armed forces."Wherever I go, I never knew that we would give so much confidence to so many young people that they would choose to join the armed forces. Whenever I meet them, they tell me that after watching my film, they decided to join the army," said Sunny Deol.

