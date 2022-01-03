Bosco Martis to project Aditya Seal's new shade on celluloid with 'Rocket Gang'

Mumbai, Jan 3 Choreographer-director Bosco Martis promises to showcase a new side of Aditya Seal as an actor in his directorial debut 'Rocket Gang', a mainstream yet experimental film which blends different genres of fantasy, comedy, dance and drama.

While talking about his lead actor, Bosco said, "I had the best time working with him. He has an infectious energy that lit the entire set. Aditya was a perfect fit for the character for many reasons, and the audience will be surprised to watch him in a new shade in the film."

For Bosco, as a director, a story finds its route through dance as the latter encompasses an element of free spirit as an expression of inner impulses, this philosophy allowed him to venture into the space of direction with 'Rocket Gang' and further push the boundaries.

The film, directed by Bosco Martis and produced by Zee Studios, stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta and child artistes along with former participants and winners of Zee TV's 'Dance India Dance'. 'Rocket Gang' is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

