"Both of them play fearlessly and with maturity": Preity Zinta praises Punjab Kings' openers Prabhsimran, Priyansh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 27 : Bollywood actor and Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta gave a shout-out to her team's openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya for their brilliant display with their batting skills in the ongoing IPL season.

Sharing a picture with both Prabhsimran and Priyansh, Preity on Instagram wrote, "Last night rain played spoilt sport, but not enough to dampen the spirits of our two young explosive openers. Prabhsimran has been with us from the start when he was a teenager and this is Priyansh's first IPL! I'm so proud to see both of them play fearlessly and with maturity complimenting each other & becoming the base of Punjab Power."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DI8otnzz1x_/?img_index=1

Punjab Kings played against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday evening.

The uncapped duo stitched up a 120-run opening partnership to clear Punjab's way to a daunting 201/4, especially after the wicket turned its nature and shifted to a slower side. Priyansh, with a mood of bellicosity, hammered 69 from 36 deliveries with a whopping eight fours and four towering maximums.

Prabhsimran made KKR bowlers tilt at windmills, with his 83(49) with six boundaries and as many maximums.

Despite putting up a fighting total, relentless rain in Kolkata denied Punjab the opportunity to defend it. The match was called off.

Now, Punjab will next travel to Chepauk Stadium in Chennai to face off against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

