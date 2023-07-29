Box Office Day 1 report card: Alia, Ranveer-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' rakes in This amount

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has received a flying start.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 11.10 crore on Day one at the box office.

"#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani hits double digits on Day 1… Day 1 biz is clearly lopsided… The contribution from major centres [mainly multiplexes] is good, but Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres did not perform to optimum capacity… Fri Rs 11.10 cr. #India biz. #RRKPK needs to witness solid growth on Day 2 and 3… Not just metros, but mass pockets need to contribute big numbers too… The content is targeted at youth as well as families and if they come on board - in large numbers - only then will it make a difference to its total on Day 2 and 3," he tweed.

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1685161094846038016

"The film enjoys strong word of mouth, but it needs to translate into footfalls and BO numbers…The growth on Day 2 - post 12 noon onwards - is most crucial," Adarsh added.

Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28.

Karan Johar directed the movie after seven years of his last film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Reviews and word of mouth have been largely positive.

In the film, fans can also see special appearances by Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor