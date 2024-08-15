Brad Pitt elaborates on seeing his acting career approaching its "last leg"

Washington [US], August 15 : The 'Wolfs' stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney delved into the realities of ageing within the acting profession, shedding light on their personal perspectives regarding the future of their careers.

At 60 years old, Brad Pitt expressed his belief that he is nearing the "last leg" of his acting journey, though not for the reasons one might assume.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent interview, Pitt elaborated on his use of the phrase "last leg", saying, "I meant that as seasons. You know, there was moving out from the safety of the Ozarks. You embark on this thing and it's all about discovery and it's really exciting and interesting and painful and awful and all of it."

"And then when you're allowed into the big leagues, it becomes another game of responsibilities and things to answer to. But also opportunity and delight and working with people you really respect," he said.

Reflecting on his current phase of life, Pitt continued, "And then it's this time now. It's: What are these last years going to be? Because I see my parents are very... I see just what George was explaining. In your 80s, the body becomes more frail. And yet I look at Frank Gehry. He's just the loveliest man. And he's 95 and still making great art and he's got a beautiful family. And I think that's kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life."

This isn't the first time Pitt has mused about the final phase of his career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an earlier interview, he had already begun contemplating what this next stage might entail.

George Clooney, who joined Pitt for the discussion, commented on their professional longevity, noting, "We're in a profession that doesn't force you into retirement."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Clooney also addressed the common fear among actors about the decline in job opportunities as they age, suggesting that there are "two ways" to handle this challenge.

"The phone stops ringing if your decision is that you want to continue to be the character that you were when you were 35, and you want a softer lens," Clooney explained.

"But if you're willing to, say, move down the call sheet a little bit and do interesting character work, then you can kind of... you have to make peace with the idea that you're going to die," he added, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Clooney humorously added, "I will walk up to people and they'll be like, 'Oh, you're older than I thought.' And I'm like, 'I'm 63, you dumb shit!' It's just: That's life. And so as long as you can make peace with the idea of change, then it's okay. The hard part is, and I know a lot of actors who do this and you [Pitt] do too who don't let that go and try desperately to hold onto it."

'Wolfs' will be available on Apple TV+ starting September 27. Apple has also revealed that the studio has already greenlighted the sequel to the series.

