Brad Pitt, George Clooney settle ‘hair-raising’ conflict after Hollywood clash in 1980s

Los Angeles, Aug 15 Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney have finally put their 1980s rivalry to rest.

The two had rocked their signature mullet hairdos at the same time leading to a “conflict”. Now, Pitt and Clooney have finally discussed who brought the best hair forward.

Talking to GQ about the attempt and their decades-old rivalry, Pitt said: "I would say one of the greatest that ever existed..."

Clooney was quick to ask, "Was my mullet or your mullet?" Brad went on to say: "I'm going to say mine."

Appearing to agree, Clooney said he "might say" it was his, but said that both of their hairstyles were a "really good shared experience", reports mirror.co.uk.

The pair starred together in the 2001 film “Ocean's Eleven”. They reunited in 2004's “Ocean's Twelve” and “Ocean's Thirteen” in 2007.

Pitt also acted in Clooney's “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” in 2022, they both starred in Tom Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black's play 8 in 2012.

Clooney's mullet defeat admission comes after he didn't mince words when he expressed his feelings about director David O. Russell, referring to him as "miserable."

Later in the chat with Pitt, Clooney said he would steer clear from working with Russell again.

He denounced the 65-year-old filmmaker for making his own and his crew's lives "hell", questioning whether the struggle was worthwhile even for "a good product."

Kicking off the subject, he said: "The older you get, time allotment is very different. Five months out of your life is a lot."

"And so it's not just like, 'Oh, I'm going to go do a really good film, like Three Kings, and I'm going to have a miserable.. like David O Russell making my life hell. Making every person in the crew's life hell. It's not worth it. Not at this point in my life. Just to have a good product."

Clooney famously clashed with the director during the production of “Three Kings”, which released back in October 1999. He opened up about the tumultuous filming of “Three Kings”, calling it "the worst experience of (his) life."

