Brad Pitt nearly got fired from his first movie role

Los Angeles, June 25 Hollywood star Brad Pitt took a trip down memory lane and recalled how he got himself in trouble after speaking during an uncredited appearance as a waiter in the 1987 movie “No Man's Land” by Peter Werner.

The 61-year-old star explained that he spontaneously added a line of dialogue whilst pouring champagne in an attempt to become a member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), reports femalefirst.co.uk

Pitt told Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast: "It's a restaurant scene. The main characters are Charlie Sheen and D.B. Sweeney, and a bunch of other actors that I wasn't necessarily aware of. I am the waiter."

"I'm supposed to bring up champagne and pour champagne. They show me how to do it. You gotta pour. You spin. You wipe the thing."

The F1 actor explained how he took a chance by speaking in the scene to obtain his SAG card.

Pitt said: "The whole game was, how do you get your SAG card? Because you can't get a job if you don't have your SAG card, but you can't get your SAG card unless you've had a job. It's this catch-22."

The icon added: "Like a jackass, they're doing the scene. I get to the last actor – and she seemed lower on the totem pole? Maybe? And, literally, the scene is going on, I pour her champagne and I go, 'Would you like anything else?' It was 'CUT! CUT! CUT!'

"The first AD runs over, 'You do that again, you're out of here!!!' It was just a shame for the rest of the night."

Meanwhile, Pitt shared earlier that he would urge his younger self to "trust your voice" if he had the opportunity to go back in time.

The actor told E! News: "Don't sweat it, bro. Trust yourself. Really, just trust that voice. So many things I agonised that were just a waste of time, I agonised over in the early years. Really, just trust your voice."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor