Brad Pitt opens up about relationship with Ines de Ramon

Washington [US], May 30 : Brad Pitt has spoken publicly about his relationship with jewellery designer Ines de Ramon, shedding light on their romance and their decision to make their public debut at the British Grand Prix last year.

According to E! News, in a recent interview, Pitt dismissed rumours that their appearance at the Formula One event was calculated to promote his new movie F1.

Pitt described the evolution of their relationship as natural, and said, "Life just evolves. Relationships evolve."

The 61-year-old actor, who began dating de Ramon in 2022, expressed his desire to live life without making calculated decisions about his public appearances.

"If you're living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve," he said, as quoted by E! News.

Pitt and de Ramon's romance became more public when they made their first appearance together at the British Grand Prix, where they were seen holding hands and showing affection.

The couple later made their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of Pitt's film 'Wolfs.'

Pitt also discussed how he has learned to deal with the constant attention to his personal life, and said, "My personal life is always in the news... It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do," as quoted by E! News.

Despite the challenges, Pitt described his life as "fairly contained" and "warm and secure" with his loved ones.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor