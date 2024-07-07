Brad Pitt returns in action-packed 'F1' teaser ahead of 2025 release

Washington [US], July 7 : In a strategic move to rev up anticipation, Apple and Warner Bros. have launched the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Brad Pitt-starring film 'F1,' a year ahead of its scheduled offshore release on June 25, 2025 (June 27 in the US/Canada).

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on 'Top Gun: Maverick,' the teaser introduces Brad Pitt as an F1 driver deeply entrenched in the high-stakes world of Formula 1 racing.

In the teaser trailer, Pitt's character, alongside Kerry Condon who plays his engineer, engages in a gripping exchange focused on building a car designed for fierce competition rather than safety.

"We need to build our car for combat," Pitt's character asserts, emphasizing the importance of outmanoeuvring rivals on the track's challenging corners rather than straightaways.

Condon's character responds with concern about the safety implications, to which Pitt retorts, "Who said anything about safe?"

Set to the energetic beat of Queen's 'We Will Rock You,' the teaser showcases thrilling point-of-view racing sequences that hint at the adrenaline-pumping action and inherent risks of the sport.

Ending on a cliffhanger, the trailer teases the peril and intensity awaiting audiences in 'F1.'

The announcement of the film's official title, 'F1,' coincided with the teaser release, signalling a pivotal moment in its promotional campaign.

Brad Pitt recently resumed filming at the British Grand Prix, fully adorned in racing gear, underscoring the movie's commitment to authenticity and high-octane spectacle, reported Deadline.

'F1' marks a significant investment for Apple, having acquired the package for approximately USD 130 million-USD140 million, excluding talent fees.

The star-studded cast includes Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo, alongside Pitt and Condon, as per Deadline.

Directed and produced by Joseph Kosinski in collaboration with industry heavyweights Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Plan B Entertainment's Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, and Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Films, the film promises to capture the essence of Formula 1 racing with unprecedented access to the F1 community, including teams, drivers, and race promoters.

Penni Thow, CEO of Copper, serves as executive producer, further solidifying the film's ambitious production and global appeal.

As anticipation builds for its 2025 release worldwide, 'F1' is poised to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience that merges the exhilaration of racing with compelling storytelling.

