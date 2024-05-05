Brad Pitt takes gf Ines de Ramon on a beach date in Santa Barbara

Los Angeles [US], May 5 : Brad Pitt was spotted in public with girlfriend Ines de Ramon on Thursday morning.

New images obtained by Page Six show the couple walking on the beach in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Fan pages of the actor quickly shared the photos on social media.

In the pictures, Brad wore a white shirt, cream-colored pants, and a gold pendant necklace, along with round sunglasses.

Ines wore a green puffer vest over her white dress, and they were accompanied by their dog.

One photo captured Brad wrapping his arm around Ines's shoulders, while another showed them engaged in a deep conversation.

According to a source cited by People magazine, Pitt is very fond of his new partner and always has a playful smile whenever he's with her.

"He is happy to live with her too. They were spending a lot of time at Brad's. It only made sense for her to move in," the source continued. "Their relationship is serious. This is Brad's first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn't settle and it's paying off. He loves dating Ines."

The couple was first seen together publicly when they attended a Bono concert in September 2022. Prior to that, they had been quietly dating for a few months.

Since then, they have continued to go on dates together and celebrated the movie star's 60th birthday in Paris with an extravagant series of events.

Apart from his failed marriage to the "Tomb Raider" actress, with whom he has six children, Pitt was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005. It's rumored that Pitt was unfaithful to Aniston with Jolie.

On the other hand, De Ramon was married to Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor