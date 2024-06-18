Brad Pitt's Formula 1 film to be released in June 2025

Los Angeles [US], June 18 : The release date of Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt's Formula One movie has been annouced.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will hit theaters in North America on June 27, 2025, and re-teams the filmmakers behind Top Gun: Maverick, including director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Internationally, the movie will begin rolling out on June 25.

Pitt will share screen space with Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo.

Pitt stars as a former driver who returns to Formula 1 alongside Idris's racer as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The film was made in collaboration with ten Formula 1 teams, with scenes shot during real F1 races.

Kosinski will produce the feature alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films; and Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

