Brad Pitt's LA home ransacked by burglars?

Los Angeles [US], June 27 : A Los Angeles house reportedly owned by Hollywood icon Brad Pitt was burglarised, as per a report in CNN.

Three people entered the house through the front window on Wednesday night (local US time), rifled through belongings and fled with an unknown amount of property, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said as cited by CNN.

No suspects have been taken into custody, and no further information is available, he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pitt is busy promoting his racing thriller 'F1'.

Recently, Pitt caught attention with his reunion with Tom Cruise at the F1 London Premiere.

In one of the recent interviews to E! News, he opened up about his interest in acting opposite Cruise again.

"I'm not gonna hang my a** off airplanes," Pitt recently joked to E! News, quipping that he'll only star in a movie with Cruise, who's known for performing his own stunts, "when he does something again that's on the ground.

"Still, the Fight Club alum said at the time that it's "sweet" to see Cruise be so supportive of his career after 1994's Interview With the Vampire.

"We did have our go-kart back in the '90s," Pitt reminisced, referencing how he and Cruise would go racing while filming the Anne Rice adaptation.

"He got me in the end, I gotta admit."

Pitt leads F1 as Sonny Hayes, a retired racer returning to Formula One in a fictional team. The Ehren Kruger-written film, made in collaboration with real-life F1 athletes like producer Lewis Hamilton, costars Damson Idris, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem.

