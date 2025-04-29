Brad Pitt's new film 'The Riders' announced

Los Angeles [US], April 29 : Hollywood star Brad Pitt has collaborated with 'Concalve' fame director Edward Berger on 'The Riders'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Riders' is based on Tim Winton's novel of the same name, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1995 and follows a man who travels around Europe with his daughter looking for their wife and mother who has gone missing. David Kajganich is adapting for the screen.

Ridley Scott is producing via his Scott Free banner with Michael Pruss. Kajganich will also produce alongside Berger's nine hours banner and Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner and Dede Gardner for Plan B Entertainment.

The project will go on floors in early 2026 in Europe.

Berger, Kajganich and Scott Free previously worked with on AMC series The Terror.

Pitt was last seen opposite George Clooney in the action comedy Wolfs and will next be seen in Formula One movie F1, both out via Apple.

Berger, one of Hollywood's most sought-after directors, was last in theaters with the Vatican-set drama Conclave and recently wrapped the Netflix mystery The Ballad of a Small Player.

