Brad shockingly compared one of his children with Angelina to 'Columbine kid'

Los Angeles, Aug 18 According to a newly-revealed FBI report, Hollywood star Brad Pitt reportedly told Angelina Jolie one of her children "looked like a f****** Columbine kid."

In the 53-page heavily redacted report, Jolie told her version of events from the family's private jet trip on September 14, 2016, as they headed back to the US from France, during which Brad was said to have been involved in a reported altercation with his son Maddox, then 15, in which he was later cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Questioned by the FBI at her Malibu, California, home in October 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt less than a week after the infamous flight, and their separation was later finalised in 2019, but the couple, who have children Maddox, now 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, have since been embroiled in a custody battle over their kids.

According to aceshowbiz.com, the documents, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, claim Jolie knelt at Pitt's feet at one point during the flight and asked what was wrong and he reportedly said, "That kid looks like a f****** Columbine kid. You don't know what you're doing."

The Columbine High School massacre took place in 1999 when two students, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, murdered 12 kids and a teacher at the education establishment.

It is also claimed that Jolie said Pitt accused her of "ruining this family" during a heated argument on the plane.

Pitt has denied all of his ex-wife's claims.

The report also notes that it was later "agreed by all parties" that criminal charges wouldn't be "pursued."

After a meeting in November 2016, the FBI case agent wrote: "After reviewing the document, representative(s) of the United States Attorney's Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."

A source close to Pitt claims the resurfaced 2016 report shows "nothing new."

In 2016, Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI following the flight. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement at the time, "The FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed."

