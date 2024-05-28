Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy BottleRock 2024 together

Washington [US], May 28 : Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, who have been fueling romance rumours since October 2023, were seen together at the BottleRock 2024 festival in Napa, California, over the weekend.

As confirmed by E! News the 'A Star Is Born' actor, and the 29-year-old model attended the music, food, and drink festival on May 25, capturing the attention of fans and onlookers.

Bradley, originally from Pennsylvania, showcased his culinary skills by preparing cheesesteaks with Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of a Philadelphia restaurant, to promote their venture, Danny and Coop's Cheesesteaks.

Gigi Hadid, offering her support, sampled the sandwiches while enjoying the festival's atmosphere on the lawn, reported E! News.

Social media was abuzz with videos of the pair enjoying Stevie Nicks' performance, blending into the crowd and having a great time.

Bradley didn't just stop at cooking; he also took the stage, promoting his cheesesteaks alongside Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and chef Jose Andres.

The trio entertained the crowd, even performing 'Shallow' from 'A Star Is Born,' and later, Bradley sang with Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder.

Gigi's appearance at BottleRock to support Bradley is no surprise to their fans. She previously visited the Danny and Coop's Cheesesteaks food truck in New York last December.

Their growing closeness has been evident, with numerous public sightings together, from New York strolls and dinner dates to attending Broadway shows and Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Paris.

Gigi, who has a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with ex Zayn Malik, and Bradley, who co-parents 7-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk, seem to be enjoying their time together, fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The BottleRock 2024 festival was another occasion where the pair was seen making the most of their time, delighting fans and adding to the buzz surrounding their possible romance.

